GOEPEL electronic expands with fourth building

Goepel electronic, which is nearing its 25th company anniversary, began with the symbolic ground-breaking ceremony to officially launch the construction of the fourth company building in Jena.

The cost of the new building amounts to approximately EUR 4.15 million. Production areas for inspection systems and large-scale testing, as well as research and development laboratories will find space on 2'000 square meters. The new building will also house up to 30 employees.



Goepel electronic is continuously growing, which is also revealed when looking at the figures: 30 million euros in sales and 230 employees worldwide (with most of them based at the site in Jena). The new building is scheduled to be completed in April 2017.