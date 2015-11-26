© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

ECA Group partners with Prodways for 3D printing for Aerospace

The ECA Group continues to work alongside players in the Aerospace sector as an industry player and partners with Prodways, a French company and subsidiary of Groupe Gorgé, specialized in 3D printing for the industry.

Only a few days after the expansion of its technological range of industrial machines for selective laser sintering of polymers and related materials, Prodways Group is launching its Aerospace division.



This partnership focuses firstly on production, inspection and maintenance tools. The development and completion of these tools, using the various available Additive Layer Manufacturing technologies.



This new division will be based at the ECA group's premises within the European aeronautics hub in Toulouse.