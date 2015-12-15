Overseas capacity expansion will cause moderate price slide

© begemot 30 dreamstime.com

The downward revision of income tax credit for photovoltaic systems for next year in the U.S. has resulted in a general installation boom, which is prolonged by the planned feed-in tariff (FiT) reduction by the Chinese government also in 2016.

Polysilicon prices will continue their decline next year due to oversupply

Demand is strong in the multi-Si wafer market but weak in the mono-Si

Entire supply chain to face sliding prices after the next Chinese New Year holidays as pressures mount in both cell and module markets