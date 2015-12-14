Apple will edge closer to Samsung

© wrangler dreamstime.com

Total smartphone shipments for 2015 are projected to decline by 9.7% to 1.286 billion units, according to the latest report from global market research firm TrendForce.

Shipments from Chinese brands will stay above the global average as Lenovo and Xiaomi scramble for India

The scope of hardware innovations is limited for Samsung whereas Apple plans to introduce waterproof iPhones

Hardware advances will be mainly related to processor manufacturing technology, mobile memory and displays