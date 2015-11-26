© cyberdyne

Walk-assist robot legs receives green light for sale in Japan

Cyberdyne has received approval to manufacture and sell Japan’s first robot therapeutic device “HAL for Medical Use (Lower Limb Type)” as a medical device by the Ministry of Health, labour and Welfare.

HAL is a robot therapeutic device, which aims to improve the walking function of patients through repetitive ambulatory training exercises using the device’s support of their lower limb movements based on the wearer’s bioelectric signals (BES), in geek-terms, think exoskeleton.