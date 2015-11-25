© evertiq

AIM Solder Shenzhen receives automotive certification

AIM Solder's Shenzhen, China facility has been awarded an ISO/TS 16949:2009 certification for the manufacture of solder paste, solder wire and solder bar for automotive products.

ISO/TS 16949:2009 is a set of standards that define the quality management system requirements for the design and development, production and installation, and service of products related to the automotive industry.



“I am pleased to announce that we successfully passed the ISO/TS16949:2009 audit at our Shenzhen, China facility,” said David Suraski, AIM’s Vice President, Assembly Materials Division. “This certification is a validation of our efforts to accommodate the automotive industry in China and an accomplishment we are proud to share with our customers.”