Season Group opens design operation in Sheffield

Season Design Technology Limited (SDT), a Season Group subsidiary, has relocated to a brand new office in Sheffield, UK. SDT is a specialist in Embedded Computing products and custom electronics design.

The new office provides the SDT team with the opportunity to triple its workforce over the next few years – a growth rate that the company anticipates requiring if it is to support the growing demand for design services from Season Group customers and for the expansion of its own Embedded System product line.



The investment will also allow SDT to offer better support and solutions to its customers - and the signing of a long-term lease emphasizes the strong commitment that Season Group has to design in the European Union.



Carl Hung, President & CEO of Season Group said “The opening of the new office plays an integral part in Season Group’s plans to expand its operations in the UK. We saw Sheffield as a prime location in which to invest. With its abundance of universities and technology companies nearby, there is a great pool of talent in Sheffield for us to choose from. This relocation will allow us to aggressively expand our design team in the UK and provide better service to our customers in Europe and North America.”