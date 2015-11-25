© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Eltek receives orders of $1.4 million from Indian customers

PCB manufacturer Eltek has since the beginning of the fourth quarter, received several orders for military applications from customers in India, amounting to USD 1.4 million.

The majority amount of these orders is expected to be delivered to the customers during 2016.



Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer said: "I am proud of Eltek's position as a leading supplier of high reliability Printed Circuit Boards for military equipment. These new orders represent the continued market recognition of our advanced technical capabilities and the reliability of our products. We are focused on the global defense markets as part of our long-term business plan."