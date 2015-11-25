© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Alpha finds partners to develop graphene-based electronics materials

Alpha, a producer of electronic bonding materials, is partnering with the National Graphene Institute (NGI) at The University of Manchester to develop next generation Graphene-Based Electronic Materials.

The development of the graphene-based electronic materials will be targeted towards the Electronics Assembly & Packaging, as well as for the Energy and Power Market Segments.



The collaboration is a multi-year effort and focuses on how to utilize these innovative soldering materials in applications where components must meet higher connectivity, mobility and sustainability requirements. Graphene-based materials provide significant improvement in thermo-mechanical reliability that are particularly useful in the Energy and Power industries.



“Alpha is very excited and proud to be a part of this groundbreaking institution”, said Richard J. Ertmann, President of Alpha. “As a key contributor and collaborator, we look forward to the many innovative and new technologies and applications for Graphene in our products and marketplaces. Alpha is very thankful to The University of Manchester for this opportunity to work closely with their highly respected and creative scientists and technicians.”