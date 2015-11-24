© rittal

Enclosure manufacturer committed to growth in South Korea

Enclosure and systems provider Rittal continues to invest in East Asia: Rittal owner and CEO, Friedhelm Loh, has now unveiled the new administration and logistics building in South Korea’s free-trade zone of Incheon Songdo.

With this €10 million investment, the family-owned company is aiming to pave the way for further growth in South Korea. Eplan, a provider of CAE software for electrical design and – like Rittal – member of the Friedhelm Loh Group shares this new site.



The new Rittal headquarters and logistics centre have now been ceremonially opened in downtown New Songdo City, South Korea’s metropolis of the future. More than 200 customers from industry and trade such as Kia, Hyundai, Samsung and LG attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner and CEO Friedhelm Loh cut the red ribbon in front of the building: “Anyone who is interested in what the future holds needs to fly to South Korea. That’s why we are here. We are investing in New Songdo City to help boost the competitiveness of our Korean customers. With this investment, we are showing that we can also implement our 'Faster - better – everywhere' promise worldwide. The new building will used by Rittal in conjunction with Eplan over an area of 10,000 m². It will provide space for 3,200 pallets and 110 employees."



“This investment in South Korea represents a major commitment to the Korean market,” Hans Sondermann, Managing Director Sales and Marketing, stressed: “South Korea’s economy has been growing and growing – for years. Rittal is highly regarded here thanks to its products, technologies and high quality standards – we are very grateful for the trust we have received.”



South Korea has now become Asia’s third largest market for German companies. Around 80% of all automobiles exported to South Korea come from Germany. The South Korean auto and electrical industries in particular, as well as steel and shipbuilding, are strong forces in the world economy. Friedhelm Loh added: “We are already very well positioned in these industries – and intend to increase this advantage even further”.