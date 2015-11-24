© rittal Electronics Production | November 24, 2015
Enclosure manufacturer committed to growth in South Korea
Enclosure and systems provider Rittal continues to invest in East Asia: Rittal owner and CEO, Friedhelm Loh, has now unveiled the new administration and logistics building in South Korea’s free-trade zone of Incheon Songdo.
With this €10 million investment, the family-owned company is aiming to pave the way for further growth in South Korea. Eplan, a provider of CAE software for electrical design and – like Rittal – member of the Friedhelm Loh Group shares this new site.
The new Rittal headquarters and logistics centre have now been ceremonially opened in downtown New Songdo City, South Korea’s metropolis of the future. More than 200 customers from industry and trade such as Kia, Hyundai, Samsung and LG attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner and CEO Friedhelm Loh cut the red ribbon in front of the building: “Anyone who is interested in what the future holds needs to fly to South Korea. That’s why we are here. We are investing in New Songdo City to help boost the competitiveness of our Korean customers. With this investment, we are showing that we can also implement our 'Faster - better – everywhere' promise worldwide. The new building will used by Rittal in conjunction with Eplan over an area of 10,000 m². It will provide space for 3,200 pallets and 110 employees."
“This investment in South Korea represents a major commitment to the Korean market,” Hans Sondermann, Managing Director Sales and Marketing, stressed: “South Korea’s economy has been growing and growing – for years. Rittal is highly regarded here thanks to its products, technologies and high quality standards – we are very grateful for the trust we have received.”
South Korea has now become Asia’s third largest market for German companies. Around 80% of all automobiles exported to South Korea come from Germany. The South Korean auto and electrical industries in particular, as well as steel and shipbuilding, are strong forces in the world economy. Friedhelm Loh added: “We are already very well positioned in these industries – and intend to increase this advantage even further”.
The new Rittal headquarters and logistics centre have now been ceremonially opened in downtown New Songdo City, South Korea’s metropolis of the future. More than 200 customers from industry and trade such as Kia, Hyundai, Samsung and LG attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner and CEO Friedhelm Loh cut the red ribbon in front of the building: “Anyone who is interested in what the future holds needs to fly to South Korea. That’s why we are here. We are investing in New Songdo City to help boost the competitiveness of our Korean customers. With this investment, we are showing that we can also implement our 'Faster - better – everywhere' promise worldwide. The new building will used by Rittal in conjunction with Eplan over an area of 10,000 m². It will provide space for 3,200 pallets and 110 employees."
“This investment in South Korea represents a major commitment to the Korean market,” Hans Sondermann, Managing Director Sales and Marketing, stressed: “South Korea’s economy has been growing and growing – for years. Rittal is highly regarded here thanks to its products, technologies and high quality standards – we are very grateful for the trust we have received.”
South Korea has now become Asia’s third largest market for German companies. Around 80% of all automobiles exported to South Korea come from Germany. The South Korean auto and electrical industries in particular, as well as steel and shipbuilding, are strong forces in the world economy. Friedhelm Loh added: “We are already very well positioned in these industries – and intend to increase this advantage even further”.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments