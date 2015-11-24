© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Beijer Electronics signs agreement to sell its Finnish business

Swedish Beijer Electronics has signed an agreement for sale of the Finnish business to Finnish technology company UTU. The deal will be closed at year-end.

The divestment of the Finnish business is a result of the strategy to focus on the IAS business area as a state of the art HMI supplier. Going forward, UTU will be a supplier of Beijer Electronics’ HMI products, as well as a number of other brands, in Finland.



“The divestment of the Finnish business is in line with the strategy to focus the business on sales of own products. We are looking forward to a close cooperation with UTU in the future”, says Per Samuelsson, President and CEO of Beijer Electronics AB.



The divestment will have no or limited impact on Beijer Electronics’ financial result in 2015 and 2016.