© exceet group

exceet invests in manufacturing for LED lighting

exceet electronics GesmbH, a member company of exceet Group and specialist for the development and manufacture of complex electronic assemblies, recently went live with a facility for high-precision bonding of electronic components.

The electronics specialist, based in Ebbs in Tyrol, Austria, has many years of expertise in high-precision manufacturing of maximum-quality electronic assemblies. exceet is now bringing this knowhow to the field of glass lens placement.

Investments in the new bonding and positioning line lets exceet mount lenses up to 10 cm in diameter. In LED technology, glass lenses permit particularly high light yields. To satisfy exacting quality demands and precision requirements, the new production facility includes an optical inspection system for automatic 100% quality assurance. exceet is thus able to optimally serve the trend toward high-value, energy-efficient LED lighting for use in industry and the consumer sector.



“The investment in the new production facility lets us access new customer groups and continue to supply our existing customers from industry and the medical sector with innovative, high-quality electronic assemblies”, says Wolfgang Unterlerchner, Managing Director of exceet electronics GesmbH in Ebbs.