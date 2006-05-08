Antenova, Flextronics to cooperate

UK-based Antenova Ltd, the integrated antenna solutions company, announced today that Global EMS-provider Flextronics has selected its patented HDA™ technology for the next generation of high performance multi-band handsets.

The two companies will leverage their complementary strengths to provide high-performing and cost-effective integrated antenna solutions.



“Flextronics is a global leader in electronic manufacturing services with a network of facilities in over 30 countries on five continents,” stated Greg McCray, Chief Executive Officer of Antenova. “Flextronics' model of vertically integrating design, engineering and manufacturing resources with component offerings is the ideal approach to implementing the antenna early in the design cycle and achieving the maximum benefits from our HDA™ antenna technology. The small size, high efficiency and superior detuning characteristics of Antenova's HDA™ technology make it the optimal solution for high volume handset development and allows Flextronics to continue to offer its customers with differentiated products quickly.”



“The highly efficient multi-band capability and compact size of Antenova's HDA™ antenna technology is ideally suited for our next generation of mobile devices,” stated Nicholas Brathwaite, Chief Technology Officer of Flextronics. “We have evaluated a variety of antenna technologies and are convinced of the advantages of HDA™ technology. The flexibility of Antenova's HDA™ technology coupled with our optimized design and production processes will enhance our ability to introduce products with maximum functionality, ahead of the competition, while continuing to exceed our customers' expectations for low cost, high quality products.”



"Antenova has established itself as a technology and market leader with its high performance HDA™ antennas and radio antenna modules,” stated McCray. “Flextronics' selection of our HDA™ technology is an endorsement of Antenova's expertise in antenna design and products and further validates our commitment to providing the best integrated antenna solutions and support to our global handset, portable device and laptop computer customers and partners. We look forward to working with Flextronics.”