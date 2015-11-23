© striebel john

ABB buys the rest of Striebel & John

ABB invests in low-voltage business in Germany by increasing its stake in Striebel & John GmbH & Co. KG to from 51% to 100%.

ABB will combine the Striebel & John product range with its own range in the field of low-voltage products to offer complete systems from a single source in Germany. Further integrating the supply chain to electrical wholesale and direct industrial customers will improve efficiency. The parties agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction. The Striebel & John brand will continue.



ABB Germany acquired 51 percent of the shares in Striebel & John in 1993. Since 1996, the company has been selling its products through the ABB Stotz-Kontakt / Striebel & John sales company.



“As part of our Next Level growth strategy, we are investing in our core activities to accelerate our expansion. Striebel & John has developed an innovative portfolio and has a strong brand. This offering will continue to be an integral part of our low voltage business in Germany,” said Tarak Mehta, presidents of ABB’s Low Voltage Products division.