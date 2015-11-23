© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Flex to acquire Wink

Flex – formerly Flextronics – has entered into an agreement to acquire Wink, a smart home platform that enables smart products to work together, and connect and communicate globally.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Flex will enhance its strategy of driving the Intelligence of Things. Wink improves the functionality and usefulness of disparate devices in the home by allowing them to communicate with each other, while enhancing usability through a shared common interface in the Wink mobile app.



Flex has been a strategic partner to Wink, serving as their primary supplier of hardware and firmware, including the Wink HUB and Wink Relay, which include core IP developed within Flex. After the acquisition, Wink will remain a separate entity and corporation, with its own management structure for day-to-day activities and operations. Flex will look to leverage Wink's platform and provide current and future Flex customers with improved connectivity in an expanding open ecosystem.



"We have firmly established Flex as the sketch-to-scale solutions provider driving the Intelligence of Things globally," said Sumir Kapur, senior vice president, Consumer Technology Group at Flex. "With the acquisition of Wink, we will further enable the smart home experience. This will improve our ability to design and build devices with integrated connected intelligence for our customers, while providing optional access to a very powerful, intelligent, brand-agnostic and open cloud-based home automation platform."



The acquisition is expected to close this month and is subject to customary closing conditions.