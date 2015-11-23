© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

LIAD Electronics further invests in manufacturing efficiency

EMS-provider LIAD Electronics is implementing Siemens’ Unicam as its key MES tool for their production plant in Breda in the Netherlands.

Having made investments in a new P&P line from JUKI (delivered by W&S Benelux) and an all-in-one material storage (Dry Tower Quattro from Totech), Liad Electronics has now turned its focus onto its Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) system.



Outlining the reason for this investment, Ad Meesters, President and COO, stated “This solution is the heart of our production facility, where everything is coming together. This system will complement our existing Siemens Unicam Quality Management solution and bring tangible benefits to our business whilst providing major benefits for our customers.”



The Siemens Unicam eMES solution will be the center of control and intelligence, integrating all logistics data with shop floor manufacturing data, resulting in complete material, printed circuit board assembly/box building and process traceability.



Speaking about the benefits of the system, Fridus Draaijer, Manufacturing and Quality Manager said “Unicam eMES will enable us to bring together all relevant manufacturing data under one system, providing enhanced routing control, improved levels of traceability and real time product status, all without compromising flexibility.”