© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives order for RTT screening systems

HTDS, OSI Systems' French distributor for Rapiscan Systems, has received a multi-year framework contract to provide the RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosives detection system (EDS) to Charles de Gaulle and Orly international airports in France.

The company stated that it has received an initial order to deliver four units, and that it has not received any indication of additional orders under this framework agreement at this time.



The RTT employs a proprietary, solid-state approach to create high-resolution, 3-D imaging and its stationary gantry design enables baggage to be screened at higher speeds, allowing the RTT to be installed “in-line” within an airport’s existing baggage handling network without slowing that system down.