© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Rolls-Royce and Liebherr-Aerospace starts power gearbox joint venture

Rolls-Royce and Liebherr-Aerospace have launched their 50:50 joint venture to develop manufacturing capability and capacity for the power gearbox for Rolls-Royce’s new UltraFanTM engine design.

The new company, to be known as Aerospace Transmission Technologies GmbH, officially started operations at the site of Liebherr-Aerospace in Friedrichshafen last month.



The initial team consists of nearly 30 employees, mainly from the two parent companies and is co-led by two Managing Directors, Heike Liebe from Liebherr-Aerospace and Dr. Rob Harvey from Rolls-Royce.



The new power gearbox will enable the UltraFan to deliver efficient power over a range of take-off thrusts for high-bypass ratio engines of the future. For the highest thrust engines, each single gearbox will be capable of handling the equivalent horsepower produced by more than 500 family cars, the company states in a press release.