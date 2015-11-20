© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

IBM: Union fears 2'500 jobs lost

IBM Germany could cut every seventh job, according to German union Ver.di. Affected are the consulting and the outsourcing division.

The union fears the loss of thousands of jobs at IBM in Germany over the next two years, writes the German newspaper Wirtschaftswoche. Bert Stach, chief negotiator for Ver.di, said, "its seems that 2'500 is a relatively fixed number, according to the plans."



The jobs will be cut – in equal numbers – in the consulting division Global Business Solutions and the outsourcing division Global Technology Solutions. No other details have emerged; information on how the layoffs will be handled is, as of now, not available.