Texcel Technology keeps on investing

UK-based CEM, Texcel Technology, has invested in a new iineo Surface Mount Machine from Europlacer along with two PCB loaders.

This new investment in machinery fits along with the new reflow oven purchased last month. In addition the company now have an in-line 3D paste inspection machine from Koh Young that is being tested on one of the lines.



“This investment is part of Texcel’s strategic plan of increasing capability and efficiency of our equipment and employees”, said Andy McLeod, Texcel’s Managing Director.