© mailthepic dreamstime.com

NEO Tech expands interconnect business

NEO Tech, a provider of contract manufacturing services, has expanded its cable and harness manufacturing in Tijuana, Mexico in order to keep up the pace with its Interconnect business growth.

The expansion involved adding equipment, including two new presses, a shrink oven and three additional production lines. The company has also doubled its workforce and hired additional experienced cable engineering staff.



Over the past year, NEO Tech's Interconnect business saw a 400% increase in revenue. Part of this is due to the merger of Natel, Epic and OnCore which brought with it a wider system build customer base in need of high-quality and cost-effective interconnect products. Added to this are the increasing number of new clients needing high-quality interconnect manufacturing sources.



The expanded capabilities at NEO Tech enable delivery of a more vertical solution providing PCBA, cable and harness, and final system integration.