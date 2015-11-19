© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Kolektor Koling has sold its AHU program

Before selling the program, Kolektor Koling was one of the Slovene producers of air-handling units.

Within the scope of further development strategy of Kolektor Koling and consequentially also Kolektor as a group, the management did not see enough potential for growth and further possibilities of entering foreign markets, therefore they have decided to find a strategic partner that will provide for further growth and strengthening of the program.