Leoni opens new Serbian facility

Construction on the new 25'000 square-meter facility began back in August 2013, trial production in April 2014. But now however, in 2015, it's time to officially open the gates.

The facility is located in Doljevac near Nis and represents an investment valued at EUR 21 million. The state of Serbia provided Leoni with the incentive of EUR 10.5 million, or EUR 7.000 per employee, according to a post on the Serbian Government website.



Local reports suggests that the company will hire up to 1'700 new employees with the new facility.