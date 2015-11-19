© michal kowalski dreamstime.com

Whirlpool invests in Poland

Whirlpool Poland and Indesit Company Polska will together invest over EUR 235 million over the coming four years in product innovation and process improvement within the region.

The plan envisages the modernization of the industrial areas by introducing new product platforms, specialty plants, and strengthening the company's research and development activities, according to Wroclaw.pl.



Roughly half of the investment will go into Whirlpool's production in Wroclaw. The company is also intends to strengthen its R&D operations in Lower Silesia, the report concludes.