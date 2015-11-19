© leoni

Leoni launches its first wiring systems plant in Paraguay

Cables and cable systems provider Leoni has officially opened its first location in Paraguay. The facility is located in San Lorenzo, will manufacture wiring harnesses for customers in the commercial vehicles and the passenger car segment.

“The new plant in San Lorenzo will help us to realise further business growth in the Americas,” states Martin Gloesslein, CEO Region Americas of Leoni’s Wiring Systems Division. The company is already operating three wiring systems productions in Mexico and Brazil. The additional plant in Paraguay will deliver its products to customer plants in Brazil and Argentina.



Leoni is investing a total of EUR 12 million in the new building and its equipment.The main advantage of the investment in Paraguay is the ability to manufacture at a reasonable cost, and at the same time gaining access to a good logistic flows and labour availability, the company writes in a press release..



With an area totalling about 28'000 square-metres and a production space of almost 10'000 square-metres (January 2016), the plant provides work space for up to 1'000 employees when running at full capacity. Serial production started earlier this year.