© farang dreamstime.com General | November 19, 2015
HEG Technology still employs workers under 18
A new investigative report by China Labor Watch (CLW) states that a China-based consumer electronics supplier to Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, and TCL, continues to employ underage workers (under 18).
The non-profite group has called out the company on multiple occasions since 2012 for exploiting children (under 16), underage labor, and student workers.
Since 2012, CLW has investigated working conditions at HEG Technology in Huizhou, China four times. Each probe has uncovered child, underage, or student labor. In September 2014, HEG sued CLW in China for defamation linked to CLW’s exposing the employment of child labour on HEG’s production lines. CLW responded in December 2014 with additional evidence suggesting that HEG and Samsung were covering up the use of child workers.
CLW initiated a probe of HEG’s production facilities in June 2015. The partner investigator was discovered by HEG management, which influenced some of the information collected for the report. Nonetheless, the investigation shows a number of findings. While a comparison of working conditions at HEG from 2012 to 2015 demonstrates some limited improvements, the report also suggests that serious labour rights violations continue.
HEG appeared to institute stricter hiring requirements, especially at its main plant, including a minimum hiring age of 20 and avoidance of student workers. But gender-based discrimination continues, with a preference for women. Moreover, at HEG’s branch plant, near the main plant, underage people (16-17 years of age) continue to work on production lines without special protections, as required by Chinese law, CWL continues in its report.
Pre-job training at HEG also increased to four days. However, occupational safety training was only a proportion of that time and, critically, the safety training itself was generalized and incomplete, failing to provide much information on risks or toxic chemicals related to each workers’ specific production processes.
In a number of other areas, working conditions have failed to improve. Overtime hours—two to three hours per day, six days a week—still exceed legal maximums, and overtime continues to be mandatory. Wages remain at or slightly above the local minimum wage, about USD 1.25 per hour, which makes workers dependent on overtime to make ends meet. Resignation still effectively requires workers to “apply” for authorization from supervisors, even though Chinese law only requires notification.
Whereas in the past, HEG workers could live in a crowded dorm (with 10 people to a room) for free, they now must pay 50 RMB ($7.85) per month. Insurance policy has apparently worsened; according to HEG workers contacted by CLW in November 2015. HEG has made insurance voluntary, which contradicts the mandatory insurance rule under Chinese law. Just as in 2012, CLW’s 2015 investigation found no evidence of a functioning labor union at HEG.
"After three years of periodic investigation, it should be clear to the buyers of HEG Technology—Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and TCL—that labor abuses have failed to fundamentally improve. These brand companies must immediately initiate changes at HEG by making necessary adjustments to production prices, time schedules, and oversight", the report states.
Since 2012, CLW has investigated working conditions at HEG Technology in Huizhou, China four times. Each probe has uncovered child, underage, or student labor. In September 2014, HEG sued CLW in China for defamation linked to CLW’s exposing the employment of child labour on HEG’s production lines. CLW responded in December 2014 with additional evidence suggesting that HEG and Samsung were covering up the use of child workers.
CLW initiated a probe of HEG’s production facilities in June 2015. The partner investigator was discovered by HEG management, which influenced some of the information collected for the report. Nonetheless, the investigation shows a number of findings. While a comparison of working conditions at HEG from 2012 to 2015 demonstrates some limited improvements, the report also suggests that serious labour rights violations continue.
HEG appeared to institute stricter hiring requirements, especially at its main plant, including a minimum hiring age of 20 and avoidance of student workers. But gender-based discrimination continues, with a preference for women. Moreover, at HEG’s branch plant, near the main plant, underage people (16-17 years of age) continue to work on production lines without special protections, as required by Chinese law, CWL continues in its report.
Pre-job training at HEG also increased to four days. However, occupational safety training was only a proportion of that time and, critically, the safety training itself was generalized and incomplete, failing to provide much information on risks or toxic chemicals related to each workers’ specific production processes.
In a number of other areas, working conditions have failed to improve. Overtime hours—two to three hours per day, six days a week—still exceed legal maximums, and overtime continues to be mandatory. Wages remain at or slightly above the local minimum wage, about USD 1.25 per hour, which makes workers dependent on overtime to make ends meet. Resignation still effectively requires workers to “apply” for authorization from supervisors, even though Chinese law only requires notification.
Whereas in the past, HEG workers could live in a crowded dorm (with 10 people to a room) for free, they now must pay 50 RMB ($7.85) per month. Insurance policy has apparently worsened; according to HEG workers contacted by CLW in November 2015. HEG has made insurance voluntary, which contradicts the mandatory insurance rule under Chinese law. Just as in 2012, CLW’s 2015 investigation found no evidence of a functioning labor union at HEG.
"After three years of periodic investigation, it should be clear to the buyers of HEG Technology—Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and TCL—that labor abuses have failed to fundamentally improve. These brand companies must immediately initiate changes at HEG by making necessary adjustments to production prices, time schedules, and oversight", the report states.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments