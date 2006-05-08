Philips presents a breakthrough<br>in molecular electronics

According to EETimes Scientists from Philips Research and University of Groningen in the Netherlands have claimed they have made a "breakthrough" step-forward in the fabrication of molecular electronics.

"Based on a molecular self-assembly process we have developed a reliable way to fabricate well-defined molecular diodes," sayid Bert de Boer, the assistant professor within the materials science department at the University of Groningen that leads the joint research team. "It will enable us, for the first time, to do reliable and reproducible measurements on molecular junctions, which is essential for the exploration of the potential applications of molecular electronics", he told EETimes.



"Molecular electronics will not compete with current silicon-based IC technologies," said Dago de Leeuw, a Research Fellow within Philips Research and member of the joint research team that made the breakthrough, in a statement. "Molecular electronics could be an interesting option for manufacturing plastic electronics", he added.