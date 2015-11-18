© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Obducat acquires German company Solar-semi

Obducat AB has entered an agreement concerning the acquisition of the German company Solar-semi GmbH, a supplier to the micro and nano electronic industry.

With the acquisition, Obducat will more than double its installation base, triple its revenues and strengthen its position globally within nano imprint lithography. The price-tag for the acquisition amounts to approximately SEK 7.6 million (EUR 818'000) and is paid partly in cash and partly through the issuance of convertible bonds.



”The acquisition of Solar-semi is in line with the strategy that was decided on by the board already in November 2013. The strategy implies that we shall add closely linked key competencies and products to our current core competence within nano imprint lithography”, says Henri Bergstrand, Executive Chairman of Obducat AB.



Solar-semi holds a strong position within the growing applications areas OLED and LCD displays and is currently supplier to customers such as Nasa, Infineon, Sumitomo, Omnisun and STMicroelectronics.