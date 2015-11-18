© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Celestica and CERN team up to enable research for the large hadron collider

In collaboration with international researchers from the ATLAS experiment at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research and the University of Toronto, Celestica have produced a radiation-hard sensor for the Large Hadron Collider.

CERN scientists use the Large Hadron Collider to conduct particle physics experiments in search of new discoveries in head-on collisions of protons of extraordinarily high energy, with the ultimate goal of uncovering new insights into the structure of the universe. To enable the detection of the subatomic particles with a high level of precision, Celestica, in collaboration with physicists from ATLAS at CERN and the University of Toronto, has produced a high performance radiation-hard sensor.



A prototype of the radiation-hard sensor, assembled at Celestica’s Microelectronics Lab and tested at the University of Toronto’s High Energy Physics detector lab, is a complex device that consists of 20 large electronic computer chips attached on a printed circuit board by 2'500 wires smaller than a human hair. The technology used in the sensor can also have a range of applications including medical imaging and electronics in satellites.



“At Celestica, we are proud to collaborate with CERN scientists and the University of Toronto on this project,” said Shawn Blakney, Senior Director, Technology and Innovation, Celestica. “This endeavour highlights the future of the highly complex electronics manufacturing industry and what can be achieved when organizations from around the globe work together to drive innovation.”



“This cutting-edge detector made at Celestica is the result of a global collaboration between Canadians and scientists from Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, and many others on the ATLAS experiment at CERN”, observed Prof. Richard Teuscher, a Physics Professor at the University of Toronto and a Research Scientist with the Canadian Institute of Particle Physics (IPP). “The University of Toronto ATLAS group is proud to be working with Celestica and our ATLAS collaborators to produce this world-class sensor in Canada”, said University of Toronto Physics Professor Robert Orr.