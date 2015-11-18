© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Eagle Electronics adds Orbotech AOI system

Eagle Electronics, a US-based PCB manufacturer, has integrated the Orbotech Fusion 22 Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System into its production facility in Schaumburg, Illinois.

“Eagle Electronics has an established track record for providing technology solutions and quick turnaround service to our customers. As part of our mission to lead the industry as an ISO-certified manufacturer, we produce high-quality, UL recognized MLBs,” explained Mike Kalaria, President and CEO of Eagle Electronics. "When we were looking at the next step for keeping Eagle Electronics at the forefront of PCB manufacturing technology, our long-term partner, Orbotech, an established innovator of production systems, was a logical choice, since we already enjoy an excellent experience with the Orbotech Paragon 8800, Sprint 8 and Genesis systems.”



“We are pleased that Orbotech’s Fusion 22 AOI system supports the business goals of our long-term customer, Eagle Electronics. The system adds value for Eagle Electronics customers and helps them stay ahead of their competition,” stated Hadar Himmelman, President of Orbotech West. “We are committed to designing the very best systems to keep our customers ahead of a very competitive marketplace, and we are confident that our best-in-class AOI solution will further enhance the production efficiency of Eagle Electronics.”