Flextronics expands with new facility in Poland

Flextronics International Poland has opened a new logistic and manufacturing center in the Industrial Park in Tczew, Poland.

Construction on the new center started back in 2014, now that it's finished its spans over 9.300 square-meters.



The facility has been focused towards the final stages of production, storage, management of goods as well as to distribution of of products manufactured in the company's two existing production halls in the region.



By moving the warehouse into the newly created manufacturing and logistics center, Flextronics frees up additional production space in its two existing production halls



This is the company's third building in the Industrial Park in Tczew, the other two are production halls: one focused at electronics manufacturing and the second at manufacturing metal parts.