© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com

Partnertech to restructure operations in Norway

Partnertech AB’s Norwegian subsidiary, PartnerTech AS, has informed representatives of the company’s personnel groups about its intention to restructure the its operations in Moss, Norway.

The Norwegian subsidiary will initiate a negotiation process with representatives of the personnel groups. The option of discontinuing production at the factory will also be discussed in the negotiations. The restructuring negotiations concern all personnel in PartnerTech AS.



The negative impact on earnings resulting from a possible factory closing is estimated at approximately EUR 5 million – EUR 7,5 million.