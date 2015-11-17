YuMi put to the test - automates myFC's production

© myfc

myFC and ABB has initiated a collaboration utilising ABB's new YuMi robot technology. The robots will produce the PowerCards for myFC’s new fuel cell charger, JAQ, and with this collaboration, myFC will build its first factory in Sweden.

The PowerCards for myFC’s new fuel cell charger, JAQ, will be produced using ABB’s dual-armed YuMi robot starting in spring 2016. The robots from ABB will initially make production tests and the assembly for JAQ’s charging cards, which contain water and salt to generate green energy together with the fuel cell.“We are very glad to be part of enabling myFC’s work in setting up an innovative and effective production of their PowerCard. YuMi’s outstanding features for collaborative small part assembly makes a perfect match with myFC’s need of a robot that provides ease of use and a robot that can work closely with humans on the same assembly tasks”, says Dennis Helfridson, Robotics Local Business Unit Manager in Sweden, ABB.“The reason we are now initiating cooperation with ABB and the new YuMi robots is so that we can control the whole fuel production while at the same time become location independent. This is why we are placing the first production facility in Sweden so that we can make sure that the whole assembly and production is 100% green using only renewable energy. With YuMi, we can be extremely flexible with a variable volume and produce closer to our customers in Europe, the USA, and Asia – or anywhere where we can have a completely green, controllable, and high quality-environment for production," says Björn Westerholm, CEO of myFC."The automation also means that we bring down the production cost for the card, which is an important parameter to consider. For a telecom operator, it means more flexibility when producing cards with designed messages for different occasions, for example, large events where the telco operator wants to promote themselves in a new way,” he concludes.