SMT & Inspection | May 08, 2006
Scanflex JTAG/Boundary Scan<br>integrates into Takaya Flying Prober
GÖPEL electronic, vendor of IEEE-Std. 1149.x compliant JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions, and ITOCHU SysTech have developed a Boundary Scan option for TAKAYA Flying Probe Testers (FPT) series 8xxx and 9xxx within the scope of an OEM agreement.
The solution is based upon the integration of the CASCON GALAXY® software and new SCANFLEX® hardware into the flexible Flying Probe test system, involving the FPT probes.
“Combining the flexible abilities of TAKAYA Flying Probe test system with GÖPEL electronic JTAG/Boundary Scan test advantages, increases the customers' test opportunities of both products in the market. Due to this development cooperation we're presently able to offer a highly powerful solution.” Stefan Meissner, GÖPEL electronic's spokesman gladly announces. “In particular, the parallel control of the Flying Probes – independent from serial TAP vectors – results in a considerable improvement in test quality as well as process handling. Each probe can be an additional virtual scan pin in all types of Boundary Scan tests without modifying projects and test programs already generated at the lab stage.”
Boris Opfer, Product Manager, ICT Sales and Technical Services for ITOCHU SysTech, adds: “Only by the long-term partnership with GÖPEL electronic was it possible to provide this innovative solution not exclusively for the new generation of TAKAYA Flying Probe systems but previous systems can also be refitted. Now existing TAKAYA users are able to upgrade their test solutions and benefit from GÖPEL electronic's CASCON software and SCANFLEX® hardware products.”
In terms of hardware, the integration is based on the high-performance SCANFLEX® PCI controller models SFX/PCI1149-x with programmable TCK frequencies up to 20MHz (A type) and 50MHz (B type), respectively. The UUT connection is completed by using a SCANFLEX® transceiver model SFX-TAP4/C, which provides four parallel TAPs, interposing relays and up to eight programmable interface parameters for the optimal adaptation to the UUT The UUT is connected by means of the standard interface of the Flying Prober. The reliable SCANFLEX® TAP-Transceiver with CION™ interface enables the direct control of UUTs up to 1.5m distances. No additional signal conditioning electronics is required. The probes are parallel controlled by the recently introduced multi functional module SFX-5704. Thus, each probe can digitally measure and drive, and can be used for scanning analog voltage.
In terms of software, the complete CASCON GALAXY® development and execution environment was integrated into the operating system via the user friendly CAPI interface (CASCON Application Programming Interface). Thus, all CASCON software editions can be configured per enable codes on the FPT.
The Flying Probes' control is managed with the integrated SFX-5704 module by means of HYSCAN™ technology implemented in CASCON GALAXY®. HYSCAN™ enables the synchronisation of serial JTAG/Boundary Scan test vectors with parallel test vectors through a special emulation process. The parallel vectors are linked to the physical I/O interface at run time, providing tester hardware independence. The manual or automated generation of test vectors, the debugging, and the fault diagnostic is executed by the native JTAG/Boundary Scan tools. Each Flying Probe acts as a Boundary Scan pin at the contacted net, completely transparent to the user. Special knowledge about the detailed runs is not necessary because data handling is executed automatically.
First systems incl. customer application have already been delivered in the first quarter of 2006.
