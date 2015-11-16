© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Prysmian with new TLC facility in Mexico

Prysmian Group will be building a new Telecom facility in Mexico.

Prysmian Cables y Sistemas de Mexico, with headquarters in Durango and an office in Mexico City will build a telecom factory in Durango with an initial investment in machinery and new building of approximately 10.5ml USD with a capacity up to 2,000,000 FKm per year.



Phase 1 of the investment will be accomplished in 2016 with a production capacity of 1million FKm/year. Phase 2 will be completed in 2017 bringing the total to 2,000,000 FKm in production.“Mexico and Central America offer considerable scope for development in all telecom sectors in the near future, with broadband internet subscribers constantly growing in the next years”, states Toni Bosch, VP Telecom Solutions at Prysmian Group.



Prysmian NA CEO Hakan Ozmen adds, “This new milestone brings Prysmian NA to a new level of competitiveness and production capacity.”Prysmian Group is worldwide leader in the production of optical cables, and one of the main producers of optical fibre, with a total of 28 manufacturing facilities globally. The Group has thus become the partner of choice for the main telecom operators, supporting them in the realization of some of their most important projects where the quality of its products and innovative cabling solutions have enabled the Group to tackle the most difficult challenges.