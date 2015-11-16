© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Addtech acquires Powermec

Addtech Power Solutions, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares outstanding in Powermec AB.

Powermec develops and markets customized solutions within power supplies, electrical motors and electro mechanical components, primarily to OEM customers. Powermec has own establishments in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Poland and is also exporting to other markets.



Powermec will very effectively complement Addtech's current operations in the business unit Storage & Power. The Company has 26 employees and sales of around SEK 150 million.



”With Powermec we complement our strong position within customized battery packs with appropriate power supplies. With Powermec group, we also get a great platform to further expand our business activities in this field outside the Nordic region”, says Niklas Stenberg, Business Area Manager for Power Solutions.