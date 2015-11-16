© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Tobii receives order for eye-tracking platforms from MSI

Tobii AB has received the first purchase order from Micro-Star International Co. Ltd (MSI) for its eye-tracking platform Tobii IS3.

The platforms are to be used in premium gaming notebooks from MSI. Deliveries are planned to begin at the turn of 2015/2016.



“This order is for integration of eye tracking in a high-end gaming notebook. This means that the initial volume is low, however it’s still an important milestone since it is our first order for integration of Tobii's eye-tracking platforms in laptops. There is exciting potential for Tobii in the market for PC gaming, but it will require time, investments and many more games that support eye tracking before we can reach significant sales volume in this segment”, said Oscar Werner, Business Unit President, Tobii Tech.



The order that was retained by business unit Tobii Tech has no significant impact on net sales of the Tobii Group.