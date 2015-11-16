© gleighly dreamstime.com

Ericsson: No acquisition by Cisco up ahead

After Cisco and Ericsson announced that they had entered a global business and technology partnership, rumours and speculations regarding an interest by Cisco to acquire Ericsson started floating around.

Ericsson is now officially responding to the speculation in the press and financial markets.



President and CEO and member of the Board of Directors, Hans Vestberg says: "We note that there are rumors in the market regarding an acquisition of Ericsson by Cisco possibly spurred by the recent announcement of a partnership between our two companies. The talks leading up to the partnership announcement have been ongoing for a year and there have not been any discussions whatsoever on a merger or an acquisition."