Productronica madness is over - 38'000 visitors this year

The lead words of this years Productronica was of course “Industry 4.0” and IoT. And we here at evertiq tried to find out how different companies had chosen to tackle the concepts.

The trade fair has now ended and some 38'000 visitors have made their way home. This year, visitors game from nearly 80 countries, and the share of visitors from Asia was up considerable this year.



Rainer Kurtz, Chairman of productronica's Technical Advisory Board, CEO of kurtz ersa and Chairman of the VDMA Electronics, Micro and Nano Technologies (EMINT) Association, sees positive signals for the industry: “There are so many opportunities to drive our business forward. Industry 4.0 is a new market with a great deal of growth potential. And in automotive electronics, all the driver assistance systems are giving electronics production a considerable boost.”



The latest figures from a VDMA survey about the business climate verify that. According to studies, growth rates of approximately 15 percent are expected between now and 2018 – among other things due to Industry 4.0, the automotive industry, wireless network technologies and mobile communication.



The sharpest increase in attendance was the number of visitors from Asia – and from China, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore in particular. After Germany, the countries with the largest number of visitors were – in this order – Italy, Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Russian and Great Britain.