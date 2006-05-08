Alcatel sets up hub in Romania<br>for South Eastern Europe

French telecom giant Alcatel has created a regional hub for the it's operations in 10 countries in South East Europe, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, Greece and Cyprus.

Alcatel aims to strengthen and develop it's presence in the region and to develop telecommunications infrastructure. It will be headed by the current president and general manager of Alcatel Romania, Dan Bedros. The new coordination center has over 1500 employees. About 600 employees from the local subsidiary are working on research and development for the company, on projects such as the development of software for WiMax-type networks. Up to now, the local subsidiary has been coordinated by Alcatel Italy.



Mr. Bedros believes that in the next 10 years, the area will see the highest rhythm of economic growth and technological progress in Europe, and the countries from this region have the advantage of being able to choose the most advanced technology available on the market at this moment.