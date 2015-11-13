© jultud dreamstime.com

Layoffs at BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc will be facing some layoffs in the wake of lower demand.

A total of 371 BAE-jobs might be in danger as the demand for the Typhoon fighter jet is sluggish at the moment. Almost all of the job cuts will be at BAE’s manufacturing unit in Samlesbury, Lancashire, The Guardian writes. A fewer number will be cut from the assembly plant in Warton, Lancashire.



In addition, BAE said 150 additional jobs are in danger, this time in Australia at the Williamstown shipyard in Melbourne. This follows after 200 positions were cut from this site in August.