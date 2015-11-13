© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Karma Automotive Signs Supply Agreement With BMW

Karma Automotive has announced that BMW has agreed to be a supplier of automotive parts.

BMW will supply Karma Automotive with their latest powertrain components, including high voltage battery charging systems and a wide range of hybrid and EV systems.



Karma Automotive will integrate the first BMW components into its plug-in hybrid flagship vehicle, which will re-launch in 2016.



"The Wanxiang Group is giving Karma Automotive the opportunity to bring a stunning car back to the market, and the partnership with BMW and their outstanding track record is a great fit for the future," said Karma's CEO Tom Corcoran. "We will continue to develop beautiful cars with the latest cutting edge hybrid and EV technology."



Co-founder Bernhard Koehler said; "I'm personally excited and incredibly proud we will be integrating the sophistication, integrity and character of the BMW powertrain into our own. Karma Automotive products and ultimately our customers will be the greatest benefactors of this fantastic relationship."