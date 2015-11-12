© bahar bostanci dreamstime.com

Incap geared up for growth

After a challenging period, Finnish EMS-provider Incap is now on its way towards steady growth.

Incaps revenues increased steadily during the report period (January-September) thanks to the launch of new customers production and the increased volumes for established customer relationships.



The revenue in January-September increased by 64.6% on the comparison period in the year 2014 to EUR 21.2 million (1-9/2014: EUR 12.9 million). The operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.5 million (1-9/2014: EUR 0.1 million). Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 1.2 million (1-9/2014: EUR -0.5 million).



"Our business has now shifted to a solid growth mode. The strategic focus on the electronics manufacturing and on the actual core business has been a successful decision. We can be satisfied that our efforts have shown results, especially considering the fact that the competition in the market in general is very challenging”, said Ville Vuori, President and CEO of Incap Group.