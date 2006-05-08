QVI to build plant in Hungary

Vision metrology company, Quality Vision International (QVI), has started to construct a facility that will become the headquarters for its Kotem Technologies division.

The facility which is located outside Budapest will be 600 square meter. It will serve as a technical centre. According to QVI, the expansion is necessary to serve the demands of an expanding customer base and strengthen customer support in central Europe. The facility is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2007.

