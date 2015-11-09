© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Dr Andreas Brand resigns as member of Leoni's Board

Dr Andreas Brand has today consensually resigned from his position as member of the Management Board with responsibility for the Wiring Systems Division with immediate effect.

The Supervisory Board will address the succession and future allocation of Management Board responsibilities on 10 December 2015. The two Management Board members Mr Dieter Bellé and Dr Frank Hiller will temporarily assume his duties until a successor is appointed.



The Company forecats sales of at least EUR 4.4 billion and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of more than EUR 130 million at the end of the financial year. Leoni is currently preparing a package of measures to return its Wiring Systems Division to the targeted course of profit-oriented growth.