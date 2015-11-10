© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin completes acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft

Lockheed Martin has closed its acquisition of Sikorsky Aircraft, a supplier of military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

Aligned under the Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Training (MST) business segment, Sikorsky Aircraft is now known as Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.



“Today we are proud to welcome the Sikorsky team to Lockheed Martin,” said Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin chairman, president and CEO. “Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky share a legacy of innovation and performance that has shaped the history of aviation for more than a century. Together, we are even better positioned to provide the best value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”



Dan Schultz has been named president of Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company. Schultz led the integration efforts for Lockheed Martin leading up to today’s closure and previously served as the vice president for Lockheed Martin’s Ship & Aviation Systems line of business within MST.



“Dan is a former Marine helicopter pilot and has decades of experience in the rotary-wing segment, including leading Lockheed Martin’s helicopter system integration business,” Hewson said. “He brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep understanding of our international customer base. I am confident he is the right person to lead Sikorsky at this pivotal time.”