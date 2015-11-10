© shanaka wijesooriya dreamstime.com

Orbital ATK establishes Abu Dhabi Affiliate

Orbital ATK has established an affiliate in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to support the company’s growing regional defence business. Orbital ATK and Al Tuff International are in partnership in the formation of Orbital ATK LLC.

Orbital ATK and Al Tuff International first joined in opening a branch office in Abu Dhabi in March 2010. As a result of the successes of that venture, it is now time to convert that success into a new affiliate company that can have a broader impact in the region. The new company will provide defense product sales and services to customers in the UAE.



“Orbital ATK has been supporting our Emirati ally for many years with both products and infrastructure support,” said Mike Kahn, President of Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group. “Our new Emirati business is important as we further enhance our commitment to being a strong regional partner.”



“We will strive to add value in the Emirates by the introduction of innovative products, services and technologies,” said Chris Beach, General Manager of Orbital ATK LLC. “Our company shares the national goals of Emiratisation and supports key partner organizations like the Emirates Defence Industries Companies, Tawazun and Mubadala in achieving their objectives.”