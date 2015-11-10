© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Saab receives order for Gripen maintenance support

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide support and maintenance for Gripen during 2016 on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces. The contract value is SEK 154 million.

In 2012 Saab signed a contract with FMV for performance-based support and maintenance of the Gripen fighter. This latest order for services in 2016 is confirmation of an option held under that 2012 contract. The order includes support and maintenance operations with a focus on technical support, publications and component maintenance to support the continued operation of Gripen.



“This order for performance-based support and maintenance guarantees efficient operations and availability for the Gripen fighter over the coming years,” says Jonas Hjelm, Head of Saab´s Business Area Support and Services.



The work will be carried out at Saab´s Swedish facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Järfälla, Gothenburg, Växjö and Östersund.