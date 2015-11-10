© gingergirl dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 10, 2015
AEG Power Solutions provides battery chargers to Saudi Arabia
AEG Power Solutions has been chosen by Petronash and another major EPC in two separate contracts, which will secure the power supply for gas process skids in a harsh environment.
In both cases, AEG Power Solutions (AEG PS) will supply a customized solution, including battery chargers and nickel cadmium batteries, to provide a reliable power supply for the gas process skids. If mains power should fail, the AEG PS systems provide standby power to ensure safe shutdown.
The AEG PS equipment must be housed outdoors in an atmosphere containing significant levels of highly corrosive hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas, and must cope with the ambient temperatures of up to 56°C experienced in the desert. The solution also requires a high IP65 ingress rating.
To meet these challenges, AEG PS designed a solution based on its Protect RCS, 24TPRe150 battery charger, housed in a custom-designed 316L stainless steel cabinet. A custom-designed passive cooling system for the cabinet enables it to cope with the elevated ambient temperatures.
“We chose AEG Power Solutions primarily due to its ability to come up with a highly-customized solution to meet our tough specifications at short notice, and to deliver that on budget, and to a very tight schedule,” says Saurabh Mishra, Manager - Supply Chain at Petronash. “Another significant factor was AEG PS’ long experience of supplying our final customer, a major oil player in Saudi Arabia, and their in-depth knowledge of the company and its requirements and procedures.”
“AEG PS was prepared to put the work in to customize the solution to the exact customer’s requirements,” explains John Lynch, Regional Director Middle-East at AEG Power Solutions. “We tried to be flexible and easy to work with, and we are able to deliver within a short timescale. Our strong local presence in Dubai also helped.”
The orders were placed in September 2015, and the 20 units across both contracts are due to be delivered by the end of 2015. Lynch adds, “Our ability to meet the harsh environmental requirements of this project is opening up new opportunities for AEG PS – both in terms of supplying further units in the future to Petronash and for other challenging applications.”
