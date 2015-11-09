© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

New head of Incap's operations in Estonia

Otto Pukk has been appointed as Managing Director of Incap's Estonian operations as from 17 November 2015.

Most recently Otto Pukk acted as CEO of Eesti Energia Technology Industries (Enefit). Before that he has held different managerial positions in the ETAL Group (ElektronikGruppen BK AB) both in Baltic countries, in Finland and in Asia.



President and CEO Ville Vuori:"I wish Otto most welcome to our team. His appointment supports the strengthening of our operations further, as he has impressive expertise in technology industry and he has successfully held several leadership positions. I trust that he will make a great contribution to the Estonian team when aiming at continued profitable growth."



Otto Pukk is also appointed to the Management Team of Incap Group.